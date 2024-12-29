We know well in Spain that when it comes to elevating a simple look, accessories become our great allies. Although it is true that we always think first of put on some high heels or a good bagthere are other accessories that can elevate our look with a simple gesture.

This Christmas, encourage yourself to use a diademthe accessory that you may have thought of more to save a day of bad hair, but that, however, can give your Christmas style that elegant and sophisticated touch immediately.

Now, you may not know where to start when choosing a headband that suits you. looks you plan to wear this ChristmasWell, we have made a selection to make your work easier and for you to find the one you like the most.

You always have to think that it is a accessory that you are going to use beyond these holidays because the headband can be very helpful on those days when you wake up with your hair completely tangled or when the style you are wearing does not convince you too much.

Six headbands to shine this Christmas

Brown sequin headband from Sfera. Courtesy.

The glitter and sequins are a safe bet for the Christmas holidays. In addition, it is in brown, one of the star colors of this season. So with this Sfera headband You have more than enough reasons to succeed at Christmas. (REF.: 59015114651. Price: 9.99 euros).

Headband with gold leaves from Parfois. Courtesy.

If you want to give a subtle as well as elegant touch to your style, this is golden headband with leaves de Parfois is perfect for achieving this. It is also available in silver tone. (REF.: 165532_GDU. Price: 6.99 euros).

Thick Oh My Hair Headband! from You Are The Princess. D.R.

Add a tHow different from your Christmas hairstyles with this chunky brown satin fabric knotted headband from Oh My Hair! The You Are The Princess. It is also available in pink and green. (Price: 3.99 euros).

Zahati double blue headband. Courtesy.

If you want to contribute a rustic and sophisticated touch to your Christmas style Get this double headband in blue from the Spanish brand Zahati and it is made with natural straw. It is also the perfect accessory to wear to a wedding. It is available in 15 colors. (Price: 34 euros).

Headband with pearls and jewels from Zara. Courtesy.

This Zara white headband It is made with pearl appliqué detail, jewels and colored fabric. It is a piece that will make you shine as soon as you put it on. (REF.: 7243/904/250. Price: 29.95 euros).

Bandolete with Parfois rhinestones. Courtesy.

The lovers of classic headbands They will find their perfect complement in this one from Parfois. It is a black headband with small loose rhinestone applications. (REF.: 228023_BKU. Price: 7.99 euros).





