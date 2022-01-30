The Croatian has had complicated months due to many injuries, but in the second round he usually rises with blows. And if Ibra and Giroud don’t break through, he can also play the center forward

At Inter he has already scored once, Ante Rebic. But it is not a memorable memory: the goal dates back to a couple of years ago, in a derby lost 4-2 by Milan. Should he hit the mark on Saturday, it is likely that that goal would be worth much more: the super challenge of the Meazza will tell how many chances the Devil still has to aim for the Scudetto, and every pickaxe to the best defense of the championship will have a significant specific weight. The trouble, for Rebic, is that the minutes available to hurt the leaders could be very few. Essentially for three factors: no matter how good Ante is in the role of center-forward, one of Ibrahimovic and Giroud always occupies that seat, also for balance in the locker room; the ideal position of him, on the left as attacking partner of the first striker, is occupied by the overflowing Leao; Pioli certainly cannot invent something other than 4-2-3-1 in such a decisive moment. See also Hugh Jackman: at 53 in perfect shape thanks to diet, sports and ... A book - Nutrition

Crossings – The Croatian, however, is able to be a factor even by entering the race in progress. Juve knows something about it, punished at the Stadium last season by a Rebic in a “super sub” version, as the English say. Juve, who together with Toro, is Ante’s favorite victim in terms of goals scored (4 to the bianconeri, 5 to the grenade). Against Inter, however, so far only disappointments: four defeats in the first four matches and then a draw at the last intersection.

Space to rediscover – Being a protagonist in the derby would make Rebic’s season turn around, who at the moment is also on the sidelines in the national team due to the disagreements with the coach after Euro 2020. In recent months, a series of muscular woes prevented him from helping his teammates, especially in the Champions. A pity, also because in the big matches Ante often goes up with blows: one of the last happy flashes of this year immortalizes him exultant in Bergamo, after the feat accomplished at Atalanta, when Milan was still running at a thousand per hour. and he played as a center forward, very mobile and difficult for the defenders to “read”. See also Dakar 2022 | Strange positivity to COVID for Sara Garcia

Future – One of Rebic’s best qualities is the ability to close seasons in crescendo: since he has been in Serie A, his second round has always been at a higher level than what was seen before the halfway point. It will be necessary to repeat himself, to carve out a leading role in the Milan to come: his relationship with the Rossoneri club expires in 2025 and there are no contract problems, but it is obvious that a player of that caliber cannot be satisfied with making the reserve. One step at a time, however: the first was to return to the field. The photos of the training sessions at Milanello show him in great shape, as he kicks in the fog of the Varese winter … San Siro from Carnago is only about fifty kilometers away. And the derby is only for six days.

