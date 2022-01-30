Genoa – Eventful return this evening for a group of hikers engaged in the descent of the river “Cu du mundu”, behind Arenzano. Seeing the darkness coming and having not yet reached their destination, the hikers (one Ligurian and two Tuscans) alerted the rescue. Initially they tried to go out in the middle of the gorge (ie the gorge of a watercourse), trying to go up the wood. But then, failing, they continued on to the gorge. A team from the Liguria Alpine and Speleological Rescue went to meet them.

The technicians took steps to accompany the boys to their car. Checked the good health of the hikers, no further checks were necessary. The boys were able to return home by their own means.