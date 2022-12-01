Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Thursday 1 December 2022? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Thursday 1 December 2022:

Aries

Dear Aries, go ahead without any doubts about what to do. You have no more time and way to suspect. You feel a certain envy of those around you, but it doesn’t have to be. Now the satisfactions will come: keep it up. There will be no moments, but you will be able to overcome them.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, think before making an important decision. The direction is the right one, but you have to turn your life around. You need to reflect and rest a bit.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you are very selective and fail to love or look after everyone. You feel a certain agitation in the air. You need to be alone. Those around you must not be offended, she will understand. You need to unplug from everything.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, you feel like you have to seek consent for everything you do, but it’s not always that simple. This is not the right path to take. Think more about yourself for once and not always about others. You have hobbies, goals, projects: cultivate them.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Thursday 1 December 2022), everything is proceeding in the right direction. You feel happy and lucky. Financial investments will go very well, you will be able and good at obtaining a lot of satisfaction from yourself. Keep fit between now and Christmas, then it will be time for big binges.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, you have many ideas to do well. Don’t be arrogant and don’t be angry if something doesn’t go as you would like. Keep calm and you will see that everything will go your way. Keep calm and get some rest. You need it before starting from scratch.

Weight scale

Dear Libras, let yourself go and make the most of the day. You are charming and this will make you live a full day in interpersonal relationships. Optimism has finally knocked on your door. Don’t waste this favor of the stars.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, there are many things to do and little time available. You have so many ideas and projects on your mind. Keep calm and don’t rush. Physical fitness is good, be careful not to get too carried away by emotions. Maintain clarity.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you are tired and restless. You need to find a serenity that has been missing for some time. Rest a bit by unplugging. Maybe for one day you could stay at home. Learn to surround yourself with people who love and care about you.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, don’t argue with those around you. If there are people who love you, don’t push them away. Watch out for your diet: lately you have neglected it too much, after a period of great sacrifice. It would be a shame to disperse what has been done so far.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Thursday 1 December 2022), you need to feel fully loved and respected. Precisely in this period in which so many things are not going the right way, you must feel the affection of the family. Recharge your batteries and clarify your head and heart.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you are tired of the usual routine and you want to escape, restart, change your life. Maybe a vacation would do the trick for you. You feel the need to be alone and find yourself. Roll up your sleeves and everything will be fine.

