The new adaptation of Rebel is now available on Netflix. The production that has 8 episodes brings us to a new generation of Elite Way School students, who will deal with topics of social interest in relation to love, sexuality and music.

In this sense, one of the characters that stands out the most is the one starring Sergio Mayer Mori, who is the son of Bárbara Mori, an actress famous for participating in Mexican soap operas, being the one with the greatest worldwide reach. Ruby. The 43-year-old interpreter did not hesitate to use her social networks to show how proud she is for her son.

Barbara Mori with her son Sergio Mayer Mori. Photo: @ smayermori / Instagram

What was Bárbara Mori’s message for her son?

Through his official Instagram account, Barbara Mori shared two photos of his son Sergio Mayer Mori. One of these was accompanied by the following message: “Congratulations, my love, for all the effort and dedication that you put into this project! So proud of you, baby! ”.

Barbara Mori and the message to her son for her role in Rebelde. Photo: @ delamori / Instagram

Sergio Mayer Mori as Esteban

Esteban is the composer of the new band that will be formed in the Elite way School. Before entering the institution, he would have obtained a place in a conservatory as a pianist, so many of his colleagues question what he does in the institution when he could be in a place with more prestige for music. Unlike his peers, he does not come from a wealthy family, so he will have to find his identity.

How many episodes does Netflix’s Rebel have?

The first season of the Rebelde remake has a total of 8 episodes. Despite its short duration, each chapter reveals in depth what the main characters are like.