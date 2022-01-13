With haters and fans Netflix rebel remains one of the most popular titles in the top 10 of the platform. Although many RBD fans have been disappointed by some ‘mistakes’, thousands of viewers appreciate that this reboot is more inclusive not only with its characters, but also with the actors who bring them to life. An example of this is Karla Sofia Gascon.

The famous Spanish actress, who until a few years ago used to be called Carlos Gascón, plays Lourdes Buendía in the aforementioned series of the steaming giant. As prefect of the Elite Way School, the strict woman maintains constant communication with the students and with the school director, Celina Ferrer (Estefanía Villareal).

YOU CAN SEE: Rebelde: what is Luka de Mía Colucci? Franco Masini answers the mystery

Who is Karla Sofía Gascón?

Born in Madrid in 1972, Karla Sofía Gascón began her artistic career at a very young age. Some of his first jobs in the entertainment industry began in 1991, in projects such as Urban Chronicles, A pacifier for her, Thieves go to the office, New street, among others.

Although she was recognized in her native Spain, Milenio reports that she became known in Mexico in 2010. Already in Aztec lands, the interpreter was part of titles such as Wild Heart, A lucky family, Hasta el fin del mundo and El Señor de the heavens.

Karla Sofía Gascón plays the prefect Lourdes in Netflix’s Rebel. Photo: Instagram / @ karsiagascon

YOU CAN SEE: Rebelde 2: cast confirms second season and participation of Saak

The metamorphosis of Gascón

As we mentioned before, Gascón reaped his success under the name of Carlos; However, it was in 2018 when she made her decision to identify herself as a trans woman public. Along these lines, she asked to be called Karla Sofía. This transition to his true self was captured in his autobiographical book entitled “Karsia”.

Although it has not been long since her change to her new life, the actress revealed to the program Come joy (via Millennium) that she always knew within herself that she was a woman.

“I’ve known all my life. I’ve always known it, but there are times when you can’t do anything else. I couldn’t help but be a child at that time and behave like one. So, I had no choice but to do it, “he mentioned.