Theater and film actress Polina Agureeva in an interview with Izvestia admitted that she was repeatedly invited to take part in numerous musical television shows and explained why she refused each time.

“I don’t like this format, I don’t like the songs. I will not flirt – I probably sing well, because I understand what I am singing about. But I, of course, do not have an amazing voice, vocal skills. I always say that I do not sing well, but that I sigh well when I sing. But I really like to sing, just very much. Probably people like it. In general, I like to do only what I like myself, ”the actress emphasized.

Agureeva also calls Sergei Bodrov “the last real person in our time” and is sure that the soul of a child cannot be developed with cartoons and computer games alone. About what will happen if your son is deprived of his smartphone and the Internet for two years, as well as about a fight with the viewer, the possibility of continuing to work with the director of “Liquidation” and about her teacher, whose 90th birthday is celebrated this year, the presenter the actress of the Workshop Petra Fomenko said in an interview with Izvestia on January 13, 10:00:

“TikTok is actually something scary”