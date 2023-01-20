“Rebel” It premiered in 2004 and was a springboard to fame for various stars, such as Anahí Puente, ‘Poncho’ Herrera and more. Now, almost 20 years later, the members of RBD will meet again on stage for a farewell tour. If you want to relive the songs and iconic scenes from the television series, here we tell you how to watch it ONLINE.

RBD returns with a world tour. Photo: Composition LR/ Soy rebelde world/ Instagram Dulce María

Where to see “Rebelde” original ONLINE FREE?

Although Netflix revived the plot of “Rebelde” with an original reboot, the Mexican series is not streaming (unlike “Rebelde way”, which is). So where can you see the plot with Anahí Puente? For that you have Vix, the on-demand content service owned by Televisa Univision.

On that platform you will find the complete episodes and seasons totally free of the popular production, although it is worth noting that there are cuts for advertising throughout the episodes.

“Rebel” can be seen via Vix. Photo: Vix Capture

How can I watch Vix for free?

Vix It is a free service, which you can access through its web portal or in its mobile applications. You just have to enter their page and that’s it. However, there are certain content that require a subscription in order to be played.

What is “Rebel” about?

The Elite Way School is an exclusive school that will bring together its most outstanding students with some scholarship students. In this meeting of social classes, Mía, Miguel, Diego, Roberta, Lupita and Giovanni will discover that, despite all their differences, the great love for music can unite them.

Who’s who in “Rebel”?