Netflix has released a new official trailer for Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scarmaker, sequel to Zack Snyder's sci-fi saga. The new trailer shows some previews of the next chapter arriving April 19, 2024 and some good action with Kora and some of the film's main characters.

The Scar will see the return of Sofia Boutella in the role of Kora, now intent on preparing for the long-awaited war after the events narrated in the first part.

We remind you that Part 1 – Daughter of Fire it's already available on Netflix, so in case you haven't seen it, you still have some time to catch up on it while waiting for the sequel. Below we leave you with the official synopsis of the film.

“Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scar continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything alongside the brave people of Veldt to defend the village where peace once reigned and has now become a new homeland for those who lost theirs in the fight against the Mother World.

On the eve of battle the warriors must face the realities of their pasts, revealing the true reason why they fight. When the Kingdom bears down on the nascent rebellion with all its might, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge and legends are born.”



