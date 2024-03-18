The British tabloid The Sun has decided to take on the role of knight errant in defense of Kate Middleton and has published a video of the Princess of Wales, recorded last weekend in a farm shop in Windsor. The newspaper had already advanced the exclusive on Sunday, but without offering images. Kate Middleton had been seen around her Adelaide Cottage residence on two occasions. She and her husband Guillermo had gone to a vegetable and fruit market, and both had encouraged her children in their weekend sports activities. The witnesses cited by the newspaper praised her “good looks” and breathed a sigh of relief at her presence, after the commotion of the last few days.

The Sunwhich had promoted a campaign days before in defense of the princess's privacy, under the headline Lay Off Kate (Leave Kate alone), against the popular clamor that demanded Middleton come forward, has now decided to publish the images she had saved. “We have decided to tell about her appearance yesterday, and show the video today [por el lunes]in an attempt to put an end to what Kensington Palace itself has called 'the madness of social networks', the newspaper justifies.

The princess appears in the images wearing a sweatshirt and some leggings, with a plastic bag in hand with some purchases. Middleton walks smiling next to William of England, who is wearing a cap that hides part of his face.

The British media, more restrained regarding the controversy surrounding Middleton than they usually are with issues relating to the royal family, have however begun this Monday to demand greater explanations from Kensington Palace, demanding that it put an end to the wave of rumors and speculation surrounding the princess's health.

Middleton disappeared from the public scene in mid-January, when Kensington Palace announced that she had undergone “abdominal surgery,” without specifying more about the diagnosis. They then demanded respect for the princess's privacy, and announced that she would remain convalescent for 10 to 14 days in the hospital, and that she would withdraw from public activities, to carry out her recovery, until after Easter. . That is, until April 17, the date on which school activities conclude in the United Kingdom.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Despite the huge amount of speculation, rumors and conspiracy theories circulating on social media, the UK press maintained a discreet tone regarding Middleton's whereabouts and state of health.

Until the photo of discord came to light: the apparently tender and innocent snapshot of Middleton, surrounded by her three children in Adelaide Cottage, the residence where the family currently lives, which the princess decided to distribute on social networks to celebrate the Mother's Day (in the United Kingdom it is March 10) and thank you for the support received during the previous weeks.

The main communication agencies reported within a few hours that the snapshot had been manipulated and removed it from their servers. The Princess of Wales herself apologized the next day on X (formerly Twitter) and acknowledged her fault. “Like many amateur photographers, I sometimes experiment with editing. I want to express my apologies for any confusion caused by the family photo we shared yesterday. I hope everyone could celebrate a happy Mother's Day,” she admitted.

The episode caused a serious crisis of credibility, and warmed the spirits of the British press, which has since demanded, with an increasingly forceful tone, some type of statement or declaration that puts an end to a madness of which, for the first time in decades, they are not the main culprits. Control, or rather lack of control, has been taken away by social networks.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_