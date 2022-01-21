A few weeks ago we told you that the exhibition of Van Gogh Alive was already available in Mexico. You still have time to visit her, just keep in mind that her stay in our country will not be permanent since she will leave Mexican lands the next August 8. Not sure if it’s worth it or not? Here we leave you with a few reasons so you don’t miss it.

In case you did not know, Van Gogh Alive it is an interactive exhibition, where you will experience all kinds of emotions as soon as you enter. In addition to lighting and sounds, there will also be images and aromas to stimulate all your senses.

The exhibition has one of the best multi-screen systems out there, so at all times you will be involved in the experience and you will be able to enjoy works such as The Starry Night, The Self Portrait, The Almond Blossom and many more. Not only that, but you will also get to know many of the landscapes that inspired the author during his life.

The paintings of Van Gogh They had a considerable evolution and you can witness it through their different paintings, as well as the Japanese style that inspired many of them. In the same way, you will take an introspective journey through the writing of their letters.

Of course, there is also a large souvenir shop where you can get all kinds of accessories such as bandanas, scarves, cushions, notebooks and much more. lovers of Van Gogh You won’t want to miss out on it. Once the exhibition comes to an end the August 8, will no longer appear in the Mexico City, so it is truly a unique opportunity.

Via: Chilango