The America continues to look for the right winger who has been requesting for almost a year Santiago Solari to the directive. Unfortunately for the azulcrema cause, in the last 48 hours Two negotiations involving the arrival of the winger they need have fallen through. The fans begin to get impatient with the work of the directive headed by Santiago Baths and they have already turned to social networks asking for his departure from the team.
to the names of Brian Ocampo, Paul Solari Y Uriel Antuna -failed negotiations America in this transfer market – two more have been added: Juan Otero Y Paul Arriola. According to ‘Mark‘, the agent of the first, footballer of the Santos Laguna, has put obstacles in the negotiation that would be complicating a possible transfer. In the case of Arriola, reports the journalist Ruben Rodriguez that the signing has fallen due to economic issues.
Hours before starting the third day of the Mexican tournament, 10 days of the closing of registers, the America He has not yet defined his entire squad, waiting to finalize the arrival of the winger who, since he was chosen as technical director, has commissioned Santiago Solari. The footballer in question would join JJonathan Dos Santos, Diego Valdez, Alejandro Zendejas and Jorge Meré Like the new American faces.
#signings #America #fall #hours
Leave a Reply