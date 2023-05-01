conscience it’s a horror game completely free which challenges us to solve the mystery surrounding the fate of an entire family by exploring their home.

It won’t take long to find traces of a stormy past and some toxic behaviors of some members of the same, but to reconstruct exactly what happened it will be necessary to put together the clues and solve some puzzles, experiencing the strange sensation of being constantly observed by someone .

Conscience Trailer from Marija Sumarac hon Vimeo.

Conscience on itch.io

Conscience is a short title, made by some students in Unreal Engine 5. Despite this he seems really successful in his minuteness, offering a great atmosphere and a story with interesting implications.

Luckily the young developers didn’t resort to petty gimmicks like overusing jump off the chair to bring home the result, but they focused more on tension, thanks to an excellent management of the lighting system and the soundtrack (in relation to a school project).