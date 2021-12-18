Alan Castillo, better known in the artistic world as’Robotin‘, took advantage of the second opportunity that’ Robotina ‘, Karelys Molina, has given him to give her a ring as a sign of his love. In addition, the traveling comedian told Magaly Medina’s program to be bringing psychological help and no longer separately, but they have decided to attend therapy sessions together.

The comedian and his partner were present on the television set of Magaly TV, signed it last Friday, December 17, where they accepted that, to improve their sentimental relationship and end their insecurities, they preferred to go to a professional.

“We have decided to be together and take therapy as well (…) I admit that I am jealous, but we are supporting each other to improve and I thank Karelys for the opportunity “ , said the comedian in front of the host of shows.

Comedians forgave each other with a tender embrace

The artists performed together for the first time in Women in command after announcing the end of their relationship. When exposed, the comedians detailed the insecurities they had felt during their relationship; However, both decided to forgive each other and forget the past. At that time, one of the magazine conductors asked them to do a show similar to the one they offer on the streets. At the end, ‘Robotín’ proposed a hug to ‘Robotina’ and she accepted it.

‘Robotín’ assures that he has therapy with ‘Robotina’, but they do not live together

After forgiving each other on the Latina television set, ‘Robotín’ revealed that he had a partner with ‘Robotina’, but on the recommendation of the specialist they have decided to live apart. “As the days have passed, we have tried to talk. I was dodging everything, putting the clothes on the air, but it is an immature relationship, for this reason we are undergoing treatment with the psychologist and she has recommended that we not live together for the moment and give us a space. In this we are, that is, we continue, but each one at home ”.