Txuri Urdin and the rojiblancos meet this Wednesday in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey in an emergency match for both at the dynamic level. Both have lost positions in LaLiga after accumulating several negative results and go to the cup trophy to recover the illusion.
Real Sociedad and Atlético de Madrid will play their 145th game in a confrontation historically dominated by the colchoneros in terms of victories (71 vs 44), in addition to 29 draws. In a realistic feud, the locals dominate (37 vs 21), in addition to having 14 draws. They have met three times in the Copa del Rey, with two victories for the team from San Sebastián and one for the team from the capital.
On which TV channel can I watch Real Sociedad – Atlético de Madrid?
In Spain It can be seen on DAZN from 9:00 p.m.
In Mexico It can be seen on Sky HD from 2:00 p.m.
DIRECTV Sports will broadcast the match on Peru Y Colombia (2:00 p.m.), Venezuela (3:00 p.m.) and chili Y Argentina (4:00 p.m.).
In U.S can be seen on ESPN in the time slot between The Angels (12:00 p.m.) and New York (3:00 p.m.).
How can I follow Real Sociedad – Atlético de Madrid in streaming?
In Spain It can be followed on the Movistar+ and DAZN website and app.
In Mexico can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
In Latin America It can be followed on the DIRECTV Sports website and app.
In U.S It can be followed on ESPN+.
Where will Real Sociedad – Atlético de Madrid be held?
The venue for the match will be the Reale Arena, with capacity for 39,313 spectators. However, the restrictions to 75% of the capacity in open sports venues will force a maximum of 29,484 spectators to be seen in the realistic stands.
What was the last result between Real Sociedad and Atlético de Madrid?
The most recent meeting between both clubs was on October 24, 2021, on matchday ten of the current edition of LaLiga. On that occasion, the txuri-urdin they took the lead at the Wanda Metropolitano through Alexander Sörloth and Alexander Isak, but the locals would start a draw (2-2) thanks to Luis Suárez’s double.
REAL SOCIETY
Those from San Sebastian come from eliminating Panadería Pulido (0-4), Zamora (0-3) and Leganés (2-3) in the previous rounds. In LaLiga they beat Celta de Vigo (1-0) after accumulating two draws and four defeats in the previous six games.
They are the seventh best local in the regularity competition, with 18 points out of 30 possible. However, they are the second worst scorer (7), although the second that concedes the least (6) together with Real Madrid.
Imanol Alguacil will not be able to count on Nacho Monreal, Ander Barrenetxea or Carlos Fernández for this contest.
ATHLETIC MADRID
The people from the capital come from succumbing (1-2) in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Club and, despite beating Rayo Vallecano (2-0) in LaLiga, they add that victory, a draw and four defeats in said tournament in his last commitments.
They are the fifth best visitor in the regularity competition, with 15 points out of a possible 33. He is the second best scorer away from his fans (19), but the fifth worst in terms of goals conceded (18) along with Elche.
Diego Pablo Simeone will not be able to count on Stefan Savic, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Marcos Llorente or Antoine Griezmann for the match.
ROYAL SOCIETY (1-4-3-3)
Álex Remiro – Aihen Muñoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel – Ander Guevera, Rafael Alcántara “Rafinha”, Mikel Merino – Mikel Oyarzábal, Alexander Isak, Adnan Januzaj
ATHLETIC MADRID (1-4-4-2)
Jan Oblak – Renan Lodi, Felipe Augusto, José María Giménez, Sime Vrsaljko – Thomas Lemar, Rodrigo De Paul, Jorge “Koke” Resurrection, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco – Luis Suárez, Joao Félix
We believe that the rojiblanco team must give a blow to their dynamics if they do not want to suffer in the end of LaLiga to secure a place in the Champions League. In the same way, the Champions League is approaching and he must face it with a better state of mind. For its part, Real Sociedad is in front of its fans and comes from resolving a victory to end a bad streak. We believe that the realists will continue to reverse the situation.
Prediction: Real Sociedad 1 – 0 Atletico Madrid
