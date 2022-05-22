45’+4′



First Half ends, Real Sociedad 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.



45’+2′



Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) has been shown a yellow card for dangerous play.



45’+2′



Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).



45’+2′



Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



45’+1′



Missed shot. Rafinha (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the area very close to the right post but went slightly wide. Assisted by Andoni Gorosabel.



44′



Attempt missed. Rafinha (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the center of the box.



40′



Rafinha (Real Sociedad) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



40′



Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atlético de Madrid).



39′



Foul by Rafinha (Real Sociedad).



39′



Rodrigo de Paul (Atlético de Madrid) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



39′



Rafinha (Real Sociedad) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



39′



Foul by Reinildo (Atletico de Madrid).



37′



Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Stefan Savic tries a through ball, but Yannick Carrasco is caught offside.



36′



Rafinha (Real Sociedad) has been shown a yellow card for dangerous play.



36′



Foul by Rafinha (Real Sociedad).



36′



Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



30′



Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.



30′



Shot standing low to the left. Alexander Sørloth (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Mikel Merino.



28′



Hand of Alexander Isak (Royal Society).



28′



Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Asier Illarramendi.



23′



Foul by Alexander Sørloth (Real Sociedad).



23′



Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atlético de Madrid) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



19′



Corner, Atletico Madrid. Corner committed by Andoni Gorosabel.



18′



Foul by Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad).



18′



Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



fifteen’



Attempt missed. Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) header from the center of the box misses to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Asier Illarramendi with a cross into the box after taking a free kick.



14′



Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) has been fouled on the right wing.



14′



Foul by Koke (Atletico de Madrid).



13′



Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) has been shown the yellow card for dangerous play.



13′



Foul by Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad).



13′



Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) has been fouled on the right wing.



5′



Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).



5′



Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid) has been fouled on the right wing.



First part begins.



0′



Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump onto the field to start the warm-up exercises

