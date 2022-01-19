Direct

An excellent Real Sociedad will be in the draw for the quarterfinals of the Cup after overwhelming the weakest Atlético de Madrid in recent times, starving, scared, without offensive resources and, much less, defensive. Dismasted in all lines and with many wounds to heal. pauper.

two Remiro, Aihen Muñoz (Diego Rico, min. 62), Zaldua, Robin Le Normand, Elustondo, Oyarzabal, Ander Guevara (Martín Zubimendi, min. 77), Januzaj (Zubeldia, min. 85), Merino, David Silva (Rafinha, min. 62) and Syrloth (Portu, min. 85) Oblak, Renan Augusto (Lemar, min. 54), Felipe Monteiro, Mario Hermoso, Vrsaljko, Carrasco (Carlos Martín, min. 77), Correa (Matheus Cunha, min. 54), Héctor Herrera, De Paul (Javier Serrano, min. 77), Koke (Luis Suárez, min. 54) and João Félix goals 1-0 min. 32: Januzaj. 2-0 min. 46: Syrloth. Yellow cards Aihen Muñoz (min. 27), Mario Hermoso (min. 30), Felipe Monteiro (min. 38), David Silva (min. 58) and Matheus Cunha (min. 91)

The match began before the match, with Simeone out of his mind, as if he knew what was waiting for him, directing the txuriurdin orchestra from the bus, while the Ertzaintza tried to contain the exalted ones who threw fences against the rojiblancos’ vehicle. The overacting continued on the pitch, in a strong-leg encounter that only the Orfeón Donostiarra tried to calm down with the march from San Sebastián. But the march belonged to Real Sociedad, who came out to board in the first half hour, sniffing out Atlético’s defensive doubts and trying to hit where it hurts the most, and at this point in the season, everything hurts Simeone’s men, as if they were old and recovering from a bad fall.

The people of Madrid tried to stop the royalist gale on both sides, undetectable Sorloth, who swung to the sides and opened up space for his teammates. Before five minutes had passed, Aihen had already had a clear shot after a great cross pass from the wing by Oyarzabal. Without recovering from the first scare, the second occurred, and it was a double ration from Januzaj, who received a pass from Aihen in the area. He finished off the first to Lodi’s body; nobody went to cover the second shot of the Belgian winger, who went wide by centimeters. Atlético’s defense was leaking and none of Simeone’s creative footballers had yet warmed up, a real problem.

Then it was Sorloth, a big player, clumsy in appearance, but only in appearance, who served as a heel for Januzaj, who changed bands at every moment. His center was finished off by Oyarzabal with a header and without aim. Simeone messed his hair in the band. Only Carrasco was able to escape the realistic pressure in the 14th minute, standing up to Remiro and finishing off the post awkwardly, overwhelmed by the pressure from the central defenders. He requested a penalty, but it was too much to ask.

And then, after a time of apparent calm, the Real scored. A Zaldua cross from the right crossed the area. Januzaj entered the auction, Felipe, Vrsaljko and Correa collided in the attempt to defend the action and the ball was finished off by the striker to beat Oblak. A disaster in the mattress behind. Imanol’s players were ahead, and with the consequent high spirits in such a demanding tie.

Apparently, Atlético improved its relationship with the game after Real’s goal. It took up more space, tried to spread out, and balanced the scales to rest. He left the locker room very early, as if to reacquaint himself quickly with the game, but what he found he did not like at all: Felipe’s poor control in the mined area, Oyarzabal’s miraculous foot stealing the ball from him under pressure and the touch at the same time to Sorloth stood face to face with Oblak and resolved with Nordic coldness to make the result an Everest to climb.

Simeone tried to organize the rescue rope by putting Luis Suárez, Lemar and Cunha on the field, but Real kept playing their own thing and theirs did not play anything recognizable as football. They allowed things that in other times of Cholo would have been unthinkable, such as a play by Real with two consecutive taquitos from Sorloth and Rafinha that ended in a shot from Merino that went high, or a cow tail from Januzaj that ended in a corner poorly negotiated by a porous defense that in better times was an impenetrable wall.

Atlético exhausted the changes with the entry of two of its emerging promises, Serrano and Carlos Martín, to give rest, perhaps, to its troops facing the League, with the Cup already precarious, or for a time if the flute sounded by chance. Cunha was able to touch it after a pass from Suárez that crashed against Remiro, brave at the start. It was almost the last, almost the first after 80 minutes, of a poor-spirited team that has thrown away two competitions (Super Cup and Cup) in one week, while Real, in its best version, advances to the quarterfinals end.

