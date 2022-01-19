The program that marked the childhood of many Peruvians returns to the small screen next Monday, January 24, through the signal of América TV and América TVGO, and we refer to Habacilar, a format that has stopped broadcasting since July 2011. However, the driving of Raúl Romero, Roger of the Eagle, the models, the public and the theme of the games were what kept the most famous program on national television going.

After announcing the end of the youth space, each of the members took different paths or focused on their professional career, as is the case of Raúl Romero, who dedicated himself to his musical group Los Nosequien y Nosecuantos to release new singles. The models did the same, but many wonder what happened to the life of the protagonist of the “baile del chivito”, a theme that became popular on the television set.

After Raúl Romero ruled out returning to television to lead the space, he gave way to many speculations about the possible presenters of the games that became very famous since 2003. After that, Roger del Águila confirmed through his social networks be the new conductor of the renewed format. On this occasion, we will tell you what happened to the life of the actor and musician who is preparing to return to the small screen after 11 years with Esto es habacilar.

YOU CAN SEE: Habacilar: What happened to ‘The Mummy’, the character that appeared in Raúl Romero’s audience?

What did the driver do after Habacilar?

Roger del Águila is an actor, musician, composer, producer, screenwriter and director. The television co-host joined Habacilar in 2003 and three years later decided to step aside to pursue his acting career and his production company Rodacine. He participated in numerous productions such as Talk show (2006), El Buen Pedro (2012), Maybe tomorrow (2013), Japy ending (2014), Possessed (2015), Until the mother-in-law separates us (2016) and the program Dos sapos y a queen (2012). In addition, through an interview with Chronicles of the impact, he revealed that he left the entertainment world because he was very stressed and preferred to dedicate himself to his stage as a transmental medium.

Roger del Águila moved away from show business to teach healing workshops. Photo: Roger del Águila/Instagram.

From actor to healing medium

The arrival of the pandemic caused the former member of Habacilar to dedicate himself to spiritual healing, which surprised his followers on Instagram. “A healing is a balance of the body, mind and energy, a purification of thoughts and even an operation on the etheric body as the case may be. I wait for you, prepare for a new beginning. Requirements: wanting to change and a lot of humility”, he wrote in a post.

In addition, in an interview with Lady Guillen in I have something to tell you, he revealed what his gift was. “Most people know me as an actor, as a comedian, but for 10 years I have been having communications with different spiritual beings. Through meditation I realized the ability I had to leave my body.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to the life of Habacilar’s ‘Margaracha’: this is what it looks like now before the premiere of the program

What does Roger del Águila look like today?

Gone is the thin boy with lush hair who took the microphone to amuse the ‘academics’ and perform the curious steps of the ‘baile del chivito’. Now, Roger del Águila looks a few years older and with a look quite different from that of 11 years ago, since different tattoos were impregnated on his arms, he has a beard and white hair. In addition, he appears on his social networks to invite users to join his healing workshops.