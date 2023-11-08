Gustavo Munúa is already Real Murcia history. And he won’t exactly be in the best pages. The club announced this Wednesday that the Uruguayan coach is no longer coaching the first team after the negative dynamics of the team and after the image shown in the last two matches, against Arandina in the Copa del Rey, which meant elimination against a team of lower category, and Ceuta in the league.

The Grana club is now negotiating with another coach to take charge of the team with immediate effect, with the aim of taking charge as soon as possible to prepare for the team’s tough confrontation against Real Madrid Castilla this Sunday, at 8:00 p.m., at the Enrique Roca in Murcia. This afternoon’s training, postponed to 4:30 p.m. this Wednesday, will be led by Carlos Cuéllar, Imperial coach.

Gustavo Cuéllar (in red) directs Real Murcia’s training, this Wednesday afternoon.



Guillermo Carrión / AGM







This closes a brief stage in which the work of the Uruguayan coach was backed by his season and a half at FC Cartagena, in which he played in a playoff and left the Albinegro team as leader in his second campaign. However, in Murcia he raised doubts very quickly. Despite being a new squad, the team performed well below expectations.

After a bad start in play and results, with two consecutive defeats at home and eight goals conceded in four games, the team seemed to react with several narrow victories. However, the most recent matches caused concern to return in a team made to be among the best in the category. Munúa leaves Murcia eighth, one point behind fifth and already 11 behind the leader, Castellón.