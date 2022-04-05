Real Madrid travels to London today to face Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. The white team has not changed their eleven excessively for big games and the biggest unknown is whether they will change the scheme to include a fourth midfielder or continue playing 4-3-3. This is the possible eleven that will come out tomorrow. .
The Belgian goalkeeper is in incredible form and may be one of the best goalkeepers currently. He has kept a clean sheet in half of the Champions League matches that he has played and ownership of him is non-negotiable.
The right back is perhaps the position with the most doubts for Real Madrid, and Lucas Vázquez and Dani Carvajal have alternated ownership in that position. Despite this, when it comes to big games, Ancelotti usually opts for Carvajal to start from the start.
The Brazilian has been at a very high level for a year and a half and has earned the respect of the fans and the club. His forcefulness and speed make him an undisputed starter in Madrid.
Like Militao, Alaba never gets out of the starting eleven. The signing of Florentino has had an immediate effect and Madrid’s defense boasts one of the best central defender duos in the world.
Ferland Mendy has the left back practically to himself. With Marcelo in his last moments with Real Madrid and a Miguel Gutiérrez who doesn’t count for Ancelotti, the Frenchman has little competition. He is very solid defensively but his ineffectiveness in attack is noticeable.
He is not in his best season and it shows, but he does not miss a big game. The defensive solidity that Casemiro brings is essential for the Whites and he will have work to do tomorrow.
The Croatian is still one of the best in his position, although the years and the lack of rotation are showing. With Toni Kroos at his side they have managed to be considered for the conversation of the best midfield in history and whenever they are available they will play.
As I mentioned, whenever he is available he will play, and that is how he will be. The German has the advantage of having rested during the national team break, which gives Real Madrid a breath of fresh air. If Chelsea comes out with very intense pressure, both Modric and he can suffer, but it is not his first rodeo in the Champions League.
The right wing is once again an unknown due to the lack of a player with the necessary level currently to be the undisputed starter with Real Madrid. Rodrygo and Asensio have been taking turns but it will probably be the Mallorcan who plays on Wednesday, as long as Ancelotti does not decide to change the scheme.
The French striker is another undisputed starter at Real Madrid. The vision of the game and the ability to associate with the rest of him make him one of the best strikers today. Madrid’s goal goes through Benzema, he has 8 goals in the Champions League and 24 in La Liga, averaging one goal per game this season.
The Brazilian has been entrusted with the task of being the imbalance of Real Madrid and it seems that he loves it. The speed that he has and the ability to overflow mean that each ball he touches can end up in the rival area. He is in his best season and he comes from scoring with his national team.
#Real #Madrids #lineup #face #Chelsea #Stamford #Bridge
Leave a Reply