Real Madrid will have a double confrontation against Sporting de Braga in the next two days of the Champions group stage. First the whites will travel to Portugal, and then on matchday 4 Ancelotti’s team will host the Portuguese team at the Bernabeu. The whites should have no problems carrying out these games. Below we show you everything you need to know in advance of this meeting corresponding to the fourth day:
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
Livestream: DirecTV
Livestream: Sky or Blue to Go
Live stream: DirecTV
Goalie: Kepa
Defending: D. Carvajal, A. Rüdiger, D. Alaba, F. García
Half: A. Tchouaméni, F. Valverde, T. Kroos.
Lead: Vini Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu
Goalie: Matheus
Defending: Gómez, Fonte, Niakaté, Borja
Half: Carvalho, Musrati, Horta
Lead: Leave it, Bruma, Ruiz
At Real Madrid, neither Courtois nor Militao will be available for this match, as they will not reappear until the end of the season. In the case of Sporting de Braga there are no casualties at the moment. They have all their players available.
There are no previous matches between Real Madrid and Sporting Braga. The first time these two teams meet in the Champions League will be in the match corresponding to the 3rd day of the group stage that will be played on October 24.
Real Madrid 4-1 Sporting Braga
