Accustomed to European deeds and unthinkable comebacks, the Real Madrid faces the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against Manchester City in a new scenario, defying the history that points out that on the eight occasions he lost in the first leg of the tie that gives access to the final, he never got through.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team will be looking for a new achievement in what is their thirty-first semi-final in the most prestigious competition.

He overcame 16 of the thirty he played, but was eliminated every time he lost the first leg, as happened at the Etihad Stadium in a crazy clash.



With 4-3 in favor of Manchester City, the record for goals in a Champions League semi-final match was equaled, up to seven, as happened in Ajax’s win against Bayern Munich (5-2 in the 1994/95 season) and Liverpool’s thrashing of Roma at Anfield (5-2 in the 2017/18 campaign).

🔵 OUR ELEVEN IN MADRID! ⚪ Ederson, Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, and Gabriel Jesus. Bench | Steffen, Carson, Egan-Riley, Zinchenko, Aké, Fernandinho, Lavia, Gündogan, McAtee, Grealish, Sterling, and Palmer. pic.twitter.com/QcUCpzWkaL — Manchester City (@ManCityES) May 4, 2022

The result presents a new challenge for Real Madrid to overcome. The first time it happened dates back to the 1967/68 campaign, when Manchester United, eventual champions, won 1-0 at Old Trafford with a goal from George Best and in the second leg managed to draw 3-3 to reach the Wembley final, in which they defeated Benfica.

Real Madrid went on to go 2-0 and 3-1, but goals in the final stretch from David Sadler and Bill Foulkes ended the hopes of the team led by Miguel Muñoz (3-3).

Six years later, the great Ajax captained by Johan Cruyff on the way to his third consecutive title in the European Cup was able to beat Real Madrid after winning the Amsterdam Olympics 2-1.

The game will be played on Wednesday at 2 in the afternoon and could be seen on Espn.



