From tomorrow to Saturday 7, from 8 to 18, the Russian Armed Forces will open a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians from Azovstal. This was announced by the Russian command quoted by TASS, according to which, “in accordance with the decision of the leadership of the Russian Federation, based on principles of humanity, the Russian Armed Forces from 8 to 18 Moscow time on 5, 6 and 7 May will open a humanitarian corridor from the territory of the Azovstal plant for the evacuation of civilians (workers, women and children) “, whose presence in the underground structures of the steel plant is reported by the Kiev authorities. During this period of time, the command in Moscow specified, Russian forces will cease military activities and they will withdraw their units at a safe distance.