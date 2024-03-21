Real Madrid women host FC Barcelona in a duel that could be crucial for the classification of League F. The visitors are undefeated in the league and have so far only conceded five goals, while Real Madrid is following them nine points away. This victory for White could be a turning point in the Barça season, which despite being the obvious dominant team in the competition, could affect the team on a psychological level. Furthermore, the classics are still a different game from the others, so anything can happen. Below we leave you all the information about the match:
Where is Real Madrid Femenino vs FC Barcelona played?
Date: Sunday March 24
Place: Madrid Spain
Stadium: Alfredo Di Stefano
Hour: 6:00 p.m. (Spain), 2:00 p.m. (Argentina), 11:00 a.m. (Mexico)
Referee: To define
How can you watch Real Madrid Femenino vs FC Barcelona on television in Spain?
DAZN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
SK Brann Kvinner
|
Victory 1-2
|
Champions League
|
UD Tenerife
|
7-0 victory
|
LaLiga F
|
Athletic Club
|
2-1 victory
|
Champions League
|
Real society
|
Victory 1-7
|
LaLiga F
|
Athletic Club
|
Victory 0-3
|
Champions League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Eibar Women
|
1-0 victory
|
LaLiga F
|
Seville
|
0-1 victory
|
LaLiga F
|
UD Tenerife
|
2-1 victory
|
LaLiga F
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
1-1 draw
|
LaLiga F
|
Betis
|
Victory 1-4
|
LaLiga F
FC Barcelona: On the part of the women's FC Barcelona, Jana Fernández and Mapi León will not be available, in addition to Alexia Putellas and Rolfö not being 100% fit.
Real Madrid Women: On the part of Real Madrid Femenino, neither Caroline Weir, nor Carla Camacho, nor Oihane Hernández will be available.
FC Barcelona: Cata Coll; Bronze, Irene Hernández, Engen, Ona Batlle, Aitana Bonmati, Wlash, Patri Guijarro, Graham Hansen, Mariona and Salma.
Real Madrid Women: María Rodríguez; Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga Carmona, Toletti, Clauda Zornoza, Athenea del Castillo, Moller, Caicedo and Brunn.
FC Barcelona 4-0 Real Madrid Women. FC Barcelona seems to have no rival right now in women's football, and although the classic will always be closely contested, it seems that the local teams will continue to demonstrate their superiority.
