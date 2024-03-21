Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile And available from today on iOS and Android: this is the mobile version of the famous battle royale produced by Activision, which has been involving millions of players on PC, PlayStation and Xbox for some time now.
As reported in the spectacular launch trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, the game uses the same mechanics and the same structure which have contributed to building its great success so far, complete with cross-progression.
The latter presents itself as a particularly interesting aspect, given that we will be able to advance our progression regardless of platform that we play on, iOS and Android included.
An event immediately
The launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be celebrated by a limited-time event, Operation: Day Zero, which will take us to explore six different contested zones between the scenarios of Verdansk and Rebirth Island, with the possibility of accessing many challenges.
This is an operation designed for the entire Warzone Mobile community, so for each completed task we will receive event points which will increase the score scored by the entire user base for obtaining rewards and unlocking bonuses .
