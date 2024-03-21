Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile And available from today on iOS and Android: this is the mobile version of the famous battle royale produced by Activision, which has been involving millions of players on PC, PlayStation and Xbox for some time now.

Download Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile from the App Store

Download Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile from Google Play

As reported in the spectacular launch trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, the game uses the same mechanics and the same structure which have contributed to building its great success so far, complete with cross-progression.

The latter presents itself as a particularly interesting aspect, given that we will be able to advance our progression regardless of platform that we play on, iOS and Android included.