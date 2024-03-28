On matchday 30 of La Liga, Real Madrid faces Atlheltic Club at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. With the aim of maintaining its position in the table, Real Madrid seeks to secure the three points against a rival that is fighting to stay in Europe. We leave you with all the preview of the duel between two teams with different aspirations.
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club match information
City: Madrid Spain
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
Date: Sunday March 31st
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
Where can you see Real Madrid vs Athletic Club on television in Spain?
DAZN
Where can you see Real Madrid vs Athletic Club on television in Argentina?
Star+
Where can you see Real Madrid vs Athletic Club on television in Mexico?
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Where can you see Real Madrid vs Athletic Club on television in the United States?
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Osasuna
|
Victory 2-4
|
The league
|
Celta Vigo
|
4-0 victory
|
The league
|
RB Leipzig
|
1-1 draw
|
Champions League
|
Valencia
|
2-2 draw
|
The league
|
Seville
|
1-0 victory
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Alaves
|
2-0 victory
|
The league
|
The Palms
|
Victory 0-2
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona
|
0-0 draw
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
3-0 victory
|
Copa del Rey
|
Real Betis
|
Defeat 3-1
|
The league
Real Madrid: They will not be available for Real Madrid Alaba, Courtoise, Dani Ceballos, Éder Militão and Camavinga due to injury and Vinícius Júnior due to suspension.
Athletic Club: Neither Ander Herrera nor Yuri will be present for the Basque club due to injury.
Real Madrid: Lunin, Dani Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy, Brahím Diaz, Tchouaméni, Toni Kroos, Bellingham, Joselu and Rodrygo.
Athletic Club: Agirrezabala, Óscar De Marcos, Vivian, Yeray, Lekue, Iñaki Williams, Ruiz de Galarreta, Oihan Sancet, Beñat Prados, Nico Williams and Guruzeta.
Despite the high needs of the Basque club, Real Madrid is in great momentum and cannot afford to lose many more points with FC Barcelona as the chase for the title.
Real Madrid 2-1 Athletic Club.
