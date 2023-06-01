Last game of this season at the Santiago Bernabéu and the last day of LaLiga in which Real Madrid will receive a visit from Athletic Club Bilbao for this day 38. The locals are still looking to secure second place while the Basques will look for the three points to try to achieve the European position.
Below all the information prior to the meeting
In which stadium is Real Madrid vs Athletic played?
City: Madrid
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Date: Sunday June 4
Schedule: 18:30 in Spain, 13:30 in Argentina and 10:30 in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Athletic on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar LaLiga
live streaming: Movistar+
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Athletic on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Athletic on television in Mexico?
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Athletic on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming:ESPN+
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Athletic on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
On which radio stations can you follow the match in Spain?
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Seville
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Manchester City
|
4-0 D
|
UCL
|
Getafe
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Elche
|
0-1D
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
2-0 D
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
villarreal
|
5-1D
|
The league
|
Real Betis
|
0-1D
|
The league
There are players like Benzema, Mariano or Asensio who come to this match as a doubt. A player who will miss this match is youth squad player Arribas due to a torn ankle ligament
Both Yeray and Íñigo Martínez arrive as a doubt at this meeting; Ander Herrera will miss it with a hamstring injury; due to knee problems, Dani García will not be there either; like Jon Morcillo who suffers from a shoulder injury.
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Camavinga, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius
Athletic: Unai Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Yuri; Iñaki Williams, Sancet, Vesga, Muniain, Nico Williams; Guruzeta
real Madrid 2-1 Athletic
