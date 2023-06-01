The Automobile Club de l’Ouest and the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship have decided to make some changes to the Balance of Performance of the Hypercar Class for the 24h of Le Mans, the fourth event of the 2023 season.

The measures that had been in force for the 6h of Portimão and Spa-Francorchamps therefore underwent revisions, after several teams had expressed themselves in favor of this thing, while others – Toyota in primis – would not have wanted any changes.

The fact is that the GR010 Hybrids currently leading the series find themselves having to race with 37kg of extra weight, seeing their minimum increase to 1080kg total, but still being able to benefit from an energy per stint of 908 MJ (+4 MJ), while the maximum power remains at 512 kW and the entry into action of the hybrid system at 190 km/h as it was before.

In fact, what has been revised above all are the weights and MJ of energy per stint. The other car that finds itself ‘fattened’ is the Ferrari 499P, which has risen to 1064 kg of minimum weight (+24 kg) and with 901 MJ to be exploited (+2 MJ), maintaining maximum power at 509 kW and front-wheel drive via hybrid at 190 km/h.

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The Cadillac V-Series R. LMDh is also growing a lot, having 11 kg of ballast to load on board to reach the expected 1046 kg, being able to benefit from 905 MJ of energy per stint (+1 MJ) and 513 kW.

Furthermore, 3 kg more were also assigned to the other LMDh on the track, the Porsche 963, which rose to 1048 kg, but keeping the other parameters unchanged, i.e. 910 MJ and 516 kW.

The other LMH prototypes remain the same as before. Vanwall and Glickenhaus are the lightest cars (1030kg), as well as the only ones not fitted with the hybrid system. The Vandervell 680 built by ByKolles Racing has a maximum power of 512kW and 901 MJ of energy available per stint, while the 007 LMH managed by Podium Advanced Technologies can exploit 520 kW of power and 913 MJ of energy.

Finally, the Peugeot 9X8 will travel on 1042kg, with 516kW of power and 908 MJ of energy, in addition to the hybrid which will lead the traction to become integral starting from 150km/h.

Michelin and Goodyear then published the parameters to be observed with regard to tire pressures and cambers of cars entered in the LMH and LMP2 classes.

Now all that remains is to understand how much these changes will affect the performance of the vehicles on the Circuit de la Sarthe, where the collective test day is scheduled for Sunday 4 June in preparation for next week’s 24h.

FIA WEC – 24h of Le Mans: BoP HYPERCAR

FIA WEC – 24h of Le Mans: Camber and pressures LMH-LMP2