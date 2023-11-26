Two goals from Rodrygo and one of Bellingham They served so that the real Madrid add the three points at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium against Cádiz (0-3) and be the leader of LaLiga, waiting for what Girona does in its match this Monday against Athletic.

Cádiz stays out of the relegation spots thanks to the punctures of their pursuers. In addition, the yellows have a match pending in Mallorca, which they will play next Wednesday.

Real Madrid imposed its quality and punch against a spirited Cádiz team that led 0-1 at half-time, but ended up giving in to the white power. The coach of

Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti was forced to make a last-minute change, starting Rodrygo in place of Brahim, who, with stomach problems, was dropped from the eleven announced minutes before.

Sergio González, Cádiz coach, built his midfield with Álex Fernández and Rubén Alcaraz, not being able to count on the injured midfielders Kouamé, Escalante and Fede San Emeterio. Cádiz started well, stealing balls from a

Real Madrid may be a little confused, but they need very little to score. Thus, after two local arrivals with shots from Chris Ramos and Navarro, the whites opened the scoring through Rodrygo.

The Brazilian picked up an ownerless ball to open up space and hit a shot against which Ledesma could do nothing. Barely fourteen minutes of play had passed and Madrid had dampened Cadista spirits. As the minutes passed, Cádiz tried to recover from the blow to stay in the game.

Their high pressure made it difficult for Madrid to get the ball out, but the yellow offensive balance was very poor. For their part, the whites made the most of the only opportunity for real danger they had created. Lunin saved the tie in the 38th minute with a great dive to deflect a long shot from Roger Martí.

A long drive by Rodrygo, who faced Ledesma’s goal like a bullet, was aborted by the Cádiz defense on the brink of half-time. Right after, Kroos shot too high. Real Madrid was looking for a higher income before going to the locker room, but without again finding the success of Rodrygo to open the scoring. With a deflected shot from the Cadista striker, Roger brought the curtain down on a first half in which he decided the Real Madrid strike.

The first big scoring chance after the break was for Ancelotti’s team. Again Rodrygo starred in it, but it was not completed by Joselu, who, believing he was offside, let the ball pass until it was lost out of bounds with Ledesma already surpassed. Cádiz first moved its pieces, bringing in Venezuelan international Darwin Machís to provide more speed and shooting to its attack, but the one who scored again was Real Madrid and again with the stamp of Rodrygo.

Cádiz allowed a Madrid counter with numerical superiority that culminated in the Brazilian forward breaking the local defense to once again put an impossible ball to Ledesma. With the score at 0-2, Ancelotti replaced Modric, who had almost scored with a shot that hit a post before the whites’ second goal. The Croatian went to the bench with muscle discomfort.

Shortly after, Rodrygo appeared again to assist Bellingham, who signed a 0-3 that ended up burying Cádiz’s hope of adding goals. To add insult to injury, Cádiz lost its goalkeeper, Conan Ledesma, to injury, who after several minutes limping left the field and David Gil took his place to face the last quarter of an hour. With everything decided, the pace fell and only a shot from Uruguayan Brian Ocampo stood out in attack, who came on to play the last minutes of the match after overcoming a long injury.

EFE

