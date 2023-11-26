The pause in fighting between Hamas and Israel that was introduced on Friday and the agreed exchange of hostages and prisoners appear to have passed in relative peace. Last weekend, dozens of released Palestinian prisoners were welcomed. The images of Israeli (grand)parents seeing their child held hostage by Hamas also went around the world.

At the end of last week, Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar and others, agreed to lay down their arms for four days. The break, which started at 10 a.m. on Friday morning, was also intended to provide rest for the delivery of aid to Gaza. Israel agreed to release a total of 150 Palestinian prisoners – only women and minor boys – and Hamas promised to free 50 hostages.

Hamas now wants to extend the current truce by two to four days. International news agencies report this. Israel previously stated that the pause in fighting could be extended if Hamas releases at least ten hostages every day.

On October 7, Hamas invaded Israel in a very violent manner. About 1,200 people were killed. The militant Palestinian movement also took hundreds of people hostage and brought them to Gaza. Since ‘October 7’ – the bloodiest attack on Israel ever – Israel has been besieging the Gaza Strip for Hamas. Residents in North Gaza and Gaza City in particular were called on to move south. More than 13,000 people have been killed in the Israeli bombing and shelling, according to Palestinian authorities.

Released

At the end of Friday afternoon, a first group of hostages was handed over by Hamas to Red Cross employees: thirteen Israelis and twelve Thais. They returned to Israel via the border crossing from Gaza to Egypt in the hours that followed. Israeli authorities released 24 women and 15 teenage boys on Friday.

A second group of hostages was released on Saturday. The victims involved four foreigners and thirteen Israelis, including eight children and five women. This group also included Maya Regev (21). She is the first hostage from the Supernova music festival to be released. At that festival Hamas killed according to Israel more than three hundred visitors and took dozens of hostages.

Isra Jaabis is welcomed by family in East Jerusalem. Photo Oren Ziv/AFP

Regev’s eighteen-year-old brother Itay was also taken hostage at the festival. He’s still stuck. Images of the two tied up in the back of a pickup truck circulated on social media after the terror attack.

“I am delighted and happy that Maya is on her way to us,” said her mother Mirit in a statement released at a forum for families of hostages. “But my heart is split in two now that my son Itay is still being held captive by Hamas in Gaza.”

Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, just like on Friday: 33 underage boys and six women. In the West Bank, the bus carrying released Palestinian prisoners was greeted by a frenzied crowd. Mothers and fathers kissed their released teenage sons on the cheeks. Still dressed in their prison uniforms, the young men were carried on shoulders by a crowd.

