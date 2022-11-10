In the last stage before stopping to mark the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022, and in the absence of Frenchman Karim Benzema, who still feels thigh pain, the “Royal” found his way to victory after losing to Rio Vallecano 2-3, and this time with the goals of the Brazilian Eder Militao (40), and the German Toni Kroos (70).

The European champions managed to preserve the victory despite the late guests’ uprising, as Lucas Perez scored the only goal for Cadiz (82).

With this victory, Real Madrid raised its score to 35 points in second place, two points behind leaders Barcelona, ​​while Cadiz’s balance froze at 11 points in 19th place.

Militao opened the scoring for Real Madrid when he received a cross from the left side of Kroos, turning it with his head to the left of the goalkeeper.

And Kroos himself succeeded in doubling the result with a missile “on the fly” shot from the outskirts of the penalty area.

Peres reduced the score to Cadiz after following a ball that was blocked by Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, in the goal.

In two other matches, Valencia defeated Real Betis 3-0, while Rayo Vallecano drew with Celta Vigo without goals.