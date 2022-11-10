Review: Tactics Ogre Reborn – Remarkable, Outstanding Remaster | EarthGamer

Have you ever heard the name of Tactics Ogre and you ignored him. We don’t blame you, it’s a niche game that only saw its success in Japan and more or less a bit of recognition in a very nice PSP port. Today, more than two decades later, Square Enix gives a new opportunity to this series with Tactics Ogre Reborn.

This is one of many titles that leaked in 2021 with an NVIDIA document. Once again, many were not surprised because the title sounded like another one of those Square Enix remasters, but those who know understand that it is one more opportunity to revive that classic.

We already had a chance to play it and to understand that despite the time and that maybe Final Fantasy Tactics has more love than him, Tactics Ogre Reborn is an excellent opportunity to relive an epic story that paved the way for what are today many strategy games.

It’s worth it? Should you buy it? We will solve that and more questions during the following review.

The story of Denam and his sister Catiua

Denam and Catiua are two brothers from the Walister family, which has suffered under the oppressive yoke of the Galgastani. To confront them, our protagonists put together a resistance. At first, he tries to seek revenge and then turns to Duke Ronwey’s rescue.

This last individual is the “mere, mere” of the resistance and Denim joins her, although along the way she will have to make all kinds of decisions, some more complicated than others. It is not until this moment that you understand that context at the beginning of the game in which they ask you so many questions so that in the end you choose a goddess.

Yes, at this point in your gamer life, you feel that this story repeats itself over and over again, however, let’s think that this was the first game that was given the task, in the already distant 90’s, of using this plot. It would not make sense for Tactics Ogre Reborn to change its meaning, that is not the reason for this remaster.

What will happen is that you have in this title, a lot of politics, decisions that put your morality, class consciousness (somehow) and what we could consider as personal ideals at stake. Yes, it was already a certainly mature proposal and today it reinforces it.

The power of decision in Tactics Ogre Reborn

All the decisions you make Tactics Ogre Reborn They have a consequence. This sounds simple and exaggerated at the same time, however, it is thanks to this system that you can give the game more than one lap. For example, sometimes you will have to choose between the life and death of a character, which changes the story.

These twists in the story, as well as changes in the plot, make this Square Enix RPG that was directed and written by Yasumi Matsuno very special. To make this system work better, we have the tarot, which comes from the PSP version and gives a kind of New Game +.

When you finish the game, you can go back to other points in the story to see how the story might change. This is how the roads and routes are opened. You also have the opportunity to make some adjustments in the development of your team members, which you recruit and you can also let them go.

the system Tactics Ogre Reborn is certainly complex for its time, but, with the various adjustments and explanations added by Square Enix in this edition, it becomes much more user-friendly, which helps make the gaming experience for all kinds of players and not just for a few dives.

Tactics Obre Reborn’s combat system never gets old

Well, from the photos and previews you already know that Tactics Ogre Reborn it looks old… And not old with 3D PlayStation graphics that have no place on screens of this era, quite the opposite, this is that the characters do not have as much detail and they lose each other. But, its game system, although with its years, still works without problems.

First of all, you have a team and turns. It’s not that the bad guys go first and then the good guys, it’s a combination of all the characters on the screen and sometimes there will be combinations where one of your characters attacks first and then two rivals come to you. Then, you move through squares – or tiles –, choose what to do and finish.

That is the soul of strategy games, that you think of a plan, know how the order of the attacks goes and take the situation in your favor. It is worth clarifying that all decisions help your team to develop. You put armor on them, choose classes, and so on. It is not that it is intuitive, but it is less clear.

What is of each one, the system of game de Tactics Ogre Reborn he already feels a little tired, but that’s not why he’s wrong. It is a classic and change this system because it moves everything.

The fun of combat

The combat is entertaining, period. Well, but it is also worth saying why and with their respective arguments. The first thing we must understand is the following: there are a good number of variables when it comes to fighting; the type of weapon you use, the class, position on the map. Everything influences. Even if your character gets in the way, in one of those he gets damaged.

On the other hand, we have the following detail, it is not about playing with the possibilities and going to attack with the simplest blows and being in the process of “grinding” as gamers now say, you have to think about the strategy in the best way for you to take the victory. The process of choosing the best members of your team is key.

This was learned Final Fantasy Tactics a Tactics Ogre at the time and that is why the aforementioned tactical game, because it is so entertaining. Even if you hurry me, Triangle Strategy and a little The Diofield Chronicle take advantage of that combat system that lives from the Super Nintendo era.

Now I can understand that it’s not for everyone, just as XCOM can be complicated, Tactics Ogre Reborn it can be too. So what makes it so good? First, that the system is logical and has nothing to do with chance. There’s a lot of character progression and winning makes you feel somehow fulfilled.

Quality of life changes

Good, Tactics Ogre Reborn It will give you all kinds of – forgive the redundancy – character classes. You can have wizards, necromancers and much more. That pairs nicely with new abilities for certain classes that perform what’s called a pincer in-game, or a sort of reaction to an opposing attack.

The characters level up through the experience they gain in combat, there are some “charms” that are also taken by your warriors and these change their statistics. You can also see the trajectory of where the attacks they launch are going to hit. Resources are easier to carry.

All these adjustments mean that, despite the fact that it is an obviously old game, it is rejuvenated today. I could even say that the system is condescending because the type counter was added Final Fantasy Tactics where if a character is knocked out, then he doesn’t die until the number reaches zero.

Thanks to all these adjustments, it is that Tactis Ogre Reborn feels rejuvenated, not like new, that is exaggerating, but you will not feel that all that time you dedicated to it will be in vain.

Everything is nice until we get to your presentation

yes i play Tactics Ogre Reborn In handheld mode on the Nintendo Switch I’m going to feel like I’m reliving the PSP era, only on a bigger screen and with back then graphics. Come on, 10 years ago it wasn’t bad, it was what it was worth, but now, maybe they could do something else.

Let’s just say the illustrations do look airbrushed and some animations look great too, but beyond that, nothing happened. It even makes us think that if they made a remaster of Final Fantasy Tactics it would stay the same and well… That is his destiny.

The truth is that Square Enix got us used to their HD-2D games like Live a Live or Octopath Traveller. Maybe the music could have received some kind of retouching, but it didn’t. That does not mean that this development was done lazily or halfway, the drastic changes are how this title is played.

With all this, it is important to get to that detail and it is to answer the following question…

Should you buy Tactics Ogre Reborn?

Square Enix seems that among all its projects it has the task of reviving old niche games that were recognized at the time or, failing that, deserve a second wind for a new generation to play them again. At the time it happened with Actriser, then came Live a Live and now we have Tactics Ogre Reborn.

Tactics Ogre Reborn It has an addictive combat system which is still valid thanks to the quality of life improvements that Square Enix implemented. The story, the decision making, even the voice acting are remarkable. However, the game in the visual section does feel old. Replayability is guaranteed.

