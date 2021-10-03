BARCELONA (Reuters) – Real Madrid’s irregular phase continued this Sunday, with the team being defeated 2-1 by Espanyol away from home in a Spanish League game.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team have not won in three games counting all competitions, but remain at the top of the table with 17 points, ahead of Atletico Madrid, who defeated Barcelona 2-0 on Saturday thanks to their goal difference.

Raul De Tomas and Aleix Vidal’s goals, one at a time, were enough for Espanyol to secure the three points against Real. With the victory, the Catalans moved up to 12th place, with nine points.

“We weren’t comfortable. We conceded goals very early and that made the game more difficult for us”, said defender Nacho.

“We have a lot of athletes absent, but we still have a good squad and we should play better than in the last games. We need to improve on defense and respond.”

De Tomas, a former Real Madrid youth player, opened the scoring in the 17th minute after Ardi Embarba received it from behind David Alaba on the left and crossed into the goal.

Eder Militão, headed, almost equalized at the end of the first half, with Real looking for a way to return to the game, but the team was two goals behind after Vidal scored at 15 of the second stage.

Sergi Darder missed a precious chance to make the third before Karim Benzema, with a nice curved shot, reduced the damage with 19 minutes to go.

Real, however, did not get the tie. Eden Hazard scored in the end, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

(Reporting by Joseph Walker)

