Plane crash in Milan: the (presumed) causes of the crash

What are the causes of the plane crash that took place today, Sunday 3 October 2021, in San Donato Milanese, near Milan? Obviously, the certain causes are currently unknown. The investigation of the case is ongoing. The plane crashed near the San Donato metro station on an empty building under renovation, used as offices and parking for buses. From the track recorded on Flightradar24, after take-off the pilot, the aircraft made a first turn to the right and then a second turn to the right. Then something happened to the engine (a turboprop Pratt & Whitney). From the testimonies, collected on the spot immediately after the crash, the plane was in flames. The pilot would have tried to re-enter and extended the turn to the right to return to the airport, but without success and – it seems – without reporting the anomaly to the control tower. Then the descent and the crash on the building. The black box, firefighters confirm, has not yet been recovered.

According to reports from the agencies, the inhabitants of the area heard a very strong hiss and then an explosion, caused by the impact. The flames immediately engulfed the two-storey building in via 8 ottobre 2001, at the corner of via Marignano, a few steps from the Eni headquarters in San Donato and from the terminus of the yellow subway in Milan. “The impact was devastating”: explained Carlo Cardinali, an officer of the Milan fire brigade, who immediately rushed to San Donato Milanese (Milan). The National Agency for Flight Safety (ANSV) has opened an investigation and ordered the dispatch of an investigator on the spot. According to what has been reconstructed so far by the agency that is trying to discover the causes of the accident, “the PC-12 aircraft, identification marks YR-PDV, took off from Linate at 13:04 for Olbia. The plane hit a building and caught fire ”.