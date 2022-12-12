Real Madrid has once again closed an operation of 10. When everything indicated that the white club was beginning to move away from the player and that clubs like PSG, Chelsea or Barcelona could get closer, the bomb came out: Real Madrid signs Endrick for 60M € plus €12M in variables. As expected, the criticism was not long in coming as it was such a high price for a player of only 16 years, but the reality is that this has not been the case.
The white club has closed the transfer at 35 million euros plus 25 for objectives that are difficult to achieve: winning the Golden Boy, number of matches as a starter, goals scored, titles won… The transfer will already be registered in the TMS of FIFA, although it will not take effect until Endrick reaches the age of majority in July 2024.
The player will only be able to sign for three years, since FIFA does not allow a longer contract period for minors under 18 years of age. The extension for another three more, until 2030, has already been agreed and Endrick will earn two million gross for each of those campaigns, although the figure is increasing slightly as his contract progresses, which is very similar to the one Vinicius signed. In fact, both players share an agent. 100% of the player’s rights belong to Palmeiras although, as is evident, the player is going to receive a transfer bonus that has not been disclosed.
On the other hand, the player has agreed with Real Madrid for 50% of his image rights. In other words, from 2024, with each contract signed by the player, Real Madrid will take 50%. Endrick will travel to Madrid in the next few days to pass the medical examination. The signing will become official right after. The will of the player has always been to wear white.
#Real #Madrid #signs #Endrick #million #euros
Leave a Reply