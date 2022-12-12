Paolo Andreucci and Rudy Briani got the seal on the 2022 Italian Rally Terra Championship at the Rally del Brunello.

The couple showed up in the Skoda Fabia near Montalcino for the sixth and final round of the Italian season with the title of Italian Champions already acquired, but did not miss the opportunity to confirm their dominance in the series.

The driver from Garfagnana, fresh from his thirteenth personal title, also proved to be unbeatable on the iconic white roads for the specialty, famous for the passages of the World Rally in the 80s. An ideal stage for the final show staged over 7 special stages along the sections “Pieve a Salti”, “La Sesta” and “Badia Ardenga” for a total of 64 timed kilometres.

A path that exalted the talent of Andreucci and Briani, capable of dominating the race with the best time in each stage to achieve their fifth victory in the championship out of six rallies contested.

As in the previous round, the main opponents were Alberto Battistolli and Simone Scattolin, also on Skoda. The crew of ACI Team Italia, winners of the Rally delle Marche, this time failed to get the better of it but remained in the leaders’ slipstream until the penultimate special stage, where they arrived 15” behind.

After 2km, however, they ran into a rollover when landing after a bump, without consequences for the crew, which however forced them to retire. Behind the duel at the top, however, the head-to-head for second and third position took place which, net of Battistolli’s retirement, rewarded both protagonists with the podium.

Andrea Mabellini and Virginia Lenzi prevailed in their off-road debut on a four-wheel drive car. The driver from Brescia, this year’s Italian Two-Wheel Drive Champion, was able to put himself on display right away and dueled up to the last kilometer with Enrico Oldrati and Elia De Guio, one of the main interpreters of this tricolor dirt road. Between the two Skoda Fabias, on their return to Montalcino the rookies Mabellini-Lenzi had the upper hand by just 2″7, but the driver from Bergamo with the third step of the podium still scored the necessary points to finish as vice-champion of the CIRT 2022.

All Skoda Fabia Rally2 are placed in the first ten positions, among which the excellent performance of Christian Merli emerges, the European Champion of Speed ​​in the Mountains called to a rare participation in a rally.

The driver from Trentino navigated by Massimo Furlini managed to confirm his speed and finished surprisingly close to the podium. Fifth overall is followed by San Marino Jader Vagnini, great protagonist of this championship in his first appearance together with the young navigator Carlotta Romano.

Sixth overall time, instead, for Emanuele Dati from Versilia paired with Giacomo Ciucci, who in the first lap of practice had to deal with some difficulties related to the set-up, while Luca Hoelbling finished seventh with Stefano Righetti. The positions that offer points for the CIRT are completed by the home driver Valter Pierangioli with Sauro Farnocchia at the notes, Versace-Giatti and Sandrin-Corda, all on Skoda Fabia. Just outside the top ten were Tamara Molinaro at the wheel with Piercarlo Capolongo on the right seat.

Thomas Paperini, co-driven by Simone Fruini, took sixteenth overall, launching the Toyota Yaris GR on his off-road debut with which he won the CIAR Sparco and CIRA one-make trophy on asphalt this year.

Among the Rally4s, the victory went to Fabrizio Martinis and Valentina Boi on Peugeot 208, in front of the twin car of the nineteen year old Geronimo Nerobutto navigated by his sister Francesca. With this result, the boy from Trentino secures the prize money reserved for the best Under 25 between two-wheel drive, to be allocated to participation in the next Absolute Italian Rally Junior Championship 2023.

In the N4 category, again, Filippo Baldinini flanked by Daniele Conti on Mitsubishi Evo IX, already winner of the class ACI Sport Cup. Another confirmation among the young faces of Italian rallies, on and off dirt, comes from Rally 5 where the name of the very young Marco Zanin from Treviso emerges, with Massimo Moriconi on Renault Clio.

Unfortunate ending to the season instead for “Barone Jr” and Sofia D’Ambrosio, protagonists of a rollover that occurred during the SS5 “La Sesta 2”. The crew in the Peugeot 208 hit an embankment and then overturned in the middle of the road, thus preventing the remaining cars from running the stage.

Retirement also for another young protagonist especially on the dirt road like Matteo Fontana and Alessandro Arnaboldi, still on a Peugeot, who came out after the first 7 kilometers of PS1 “Pieve a Salti 1” following a hit that caused damage to the radiator.

ABSOLUTE RANKING OF THE BRUNELLO RALLY

1. Andreucci-Briani (Skoda Fabia R5) in 38’47.5; 2. Mabellini-Lenzi (Skoda Fabia R5) at 1’01.2; 3. Oldrati-De Guio (Skoda Fabia R5) at 1’04.0; 4. Merli-Furlini (Skoda Fabia R5) in 1’45.9; 5. Vagnini-Romano (Skoda Fabia R5) at 1’50.4; 6. Dati-Ciucci (Skoda Fabia R5) at 1’52.7; 7. Hoelbling-Righetti (Skoda Fabia R5) in 1’53.6; 8. Pierangioli-Farnocchia (Skoda Fabia R5) at 2’05.6; 9. Versace-Giatti (Skoda Fabia R5) in 2’23.5; 10. Sandrin-Corda (Skoda Fabia R5) in 2’33.8;

CITY RANKING

1. Andreucci-Briani (Skoda Fabia Evo) 94.5pt; 2. Oldrati-De Guio (Skoda) 62pt; 3. Costenaro-Bardini (Skoda) 40pt; 4. Tonso-Fappani (Skoda) 30pt; 5. Battistolli-Scattolin (Skoda) 27pt; 6. Vagnini-Franchina (Skoda) 30pt; 7. Ceccoli-Capolongo, Trevisani 15pt; 9. Dati-Pacifiers (Skoda) 21,5pt; 10. Dettori-Pisano (Skoda) 14pt