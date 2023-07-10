Real Madrid understands that the following markets; that is, the current one, the winter one, as well as the summer one of 2024, will be key for the club to complete the total renewal of the squad. All this through a change of generation that had been urgent for a long time and that is now gradually closing with the arrival of young people like Jude Bellingham, by far the stellar signing, as well as Fran García, Brahim Díaz, among others.
Naturally it is valued that the key piece of the new Real Madrid is Kylian Mbappé, an arrival that seems almost imminent. However, the Frenchman, who more than just a young talent, is already a reality in the world of football, is not the only man who has his eye on the team from the capital of Spain, in fact, the whites are on the hunt for several of the jewels of the planet. One of the men who are liked by the club, not from now, but from a long time ago, is the Frenchman Ryan Cherki.
Cherki is only 19 years old, however, he is already 3 as a professional, having made his debut with Lyon when he was a 16-year-old teenager. The Spanish club have followed him for a long time and are delighted with the Frenchman’s style of play, who is called the “new Benzema”. Due to his nature on the field, he plays as a winger, ’10’ or false ‘9’ and has the potential to score as well as to assist, he is constant within Lyon and makes an appearance in French teams.
