The used car market keep growing. According to the statistical analysis carried out by the Automobile Club of Italy on data from the Public Automobile Register, vehicles in general recorded an increase of 5.2% compared to June 2022. Overall, the transfer of ownership there were 242,842 for passenger cars only and 345,274 for all vehicles (in June 2022 they were, respectively, 221,823 and 328,278). This means that for every 100 new cars, 168 used cars have been sold; in the first half of the year, the number rises to 174. The period January-June 2023 in fact closed with an increase of 6.6% for cars and 4.4% for all vehicles, against a contraction equal to 3.3% of motorcycles.

Radiation

In June – compared to the same month in 2022 – radiation from passenger cars returned to the negative sign: the decrease was 12.9%mainly determined by the decrease in demolitions (-16.2%): 86,067 files against 98,771 in June 2022. The unit replacement rate was 0.59 in June (59 were removed for every 100 new cars ) and to 0.60 in the first six months of the year. Monthly contraction also for radiation of the motorcycleswith a negative change of 14.8% and 10,228 motorcycles deregistered against 12,001 in June 2022.

For vehicles in general, a 12.8% drop: 105,224 radiations compared to 120,603 in June last year. In the first half of 2023, decreases of 10.1% for passenger cars and 9.2% for all vehicles were observed, against a growth of 0.6% for motorcycles.