It is no secret to anyone that Real Madrid was able to sign Erling Haaland in the summer market. The club had its exit letter in its hands with the purchase option of only 75 million euros, but in the end, the meringues opted for Kylian Mbappé. Although, of course, they did not expect a rejection from the French. That being the case, in the end the meringues had to see how Manchester City took over the services of the man who broke records in England.
It is clear that this decision was a total mistake. The white club requires goals because it is a fact that Benzema has had a year well below what he did in the previous year. Right now it is known that Real Madrid is already analyzing who will be Karim’s generational replacement and the names they like the most are those of Mbappé and Vlahovic. However, an opportunity has opened up with the Norwegian and the meringues could take advantage of it.
International press reports that the Nordic striker wants to play for Real Madrid at some point in his career. It is something that has been made public and within the merengue team interest has been reactivated. The intention is clear, to probe his possible arrival this summer, which seems very complex, but in case of failure, which is very feasible, to renew Benzema for one year, and one month after that, return to the market for Erling , leaving aside Vlahovic and Mbappé himself.
