Friday, March 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz receives bad news in Liverpool: Klopp talks about his situation

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Díaz receives bad news in Liverpool: Klopp talks about his situation


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz, the day he was injured against Arsenal.

Photo:

Robin Jones. Getty Images

Luis Díaz, the day he was injured against Arsenal.

The footballer has been absent since October due to injury.

Colombian Luis Diaz He is still absent at Liverpool, while he recovers from the knee injury that took him off the pitch since October and for which he underwent surgery.

This Friday, the technician Jurgen Klopp gave news about the health of the Colombian player ahead of his reappearance.

See also  Vieira: The benefit of the five substitutions for “adults only”!

Diaz, when?

Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz are still out and will not be able to return to the pitch this weekend against Bournemouth.

Díaz, who has been out since October with a knee injury, has worked out in the gym in recent days and has not yet been able to rejoin the group in training, so he will not be against Bournemouth and it is very difficult to get to the second leg of the round of 16 against Real Madrid.

“I hope Luis can start training next week or after the international break”Jürgen Klopp said this Friday at a press conference.

The match against Madrid was announced as a great possibility for the Colombian to return, this is March 15, so it would not be his turn either.

Thiago, who suffered a hip flexor injury several weeks ago, has not been able to join the training sessions with the group either and will continue to be out for several weeks.

To these casualties is added that of the central joe gomezof which Klopp hopes that he can return to training at the beginning of next week.

See also  F1 | Watches added to banned jewels: risk of a 250,000 euro fine!

PABLO ROMERO AND EFE

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #receives #bad #news #Liverpool #Klopp #talks #situation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Concachampions: León received a sanction from Concacaf for homophobic shouting

Concachampions: León received a sanction from Concacaf for homophobic shouting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result