Luis Díaz receives bad news in Liverpool: Klopp talks about his situation

Colombian Luis Diaz He is still absent at Liverpool, while he recovers from the knee injury that took him off the pitch since October and for which he underwent surgery.

This Friday, the technician Jurgen Klopp gave news about the health of the Colombian player ahead of his reappearance.

Diaz, when?

Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz are still out and will not be able to return to the pitch this weekend against Bournemouth.



Díaz, who has been out since October with a knee injury, has worked out in the gym in recent days and has not yet been able to rejoin the group in training, so he will not be against Bournemouth and it is very difficult to get to the second leg of the round of 16 against Real Madrid.

“I hope Luis can start training next week or after the international break”Jürgen Klopp said this Friday at a press conference.

The match against Madrid was announced as a great possibility for the Colombian to return, this is March 15, so it would not be his turn either.

Thiago, who suffered a hip flexor injury several weeks ago, has not been able to join the training sessions with the group either and will continue to be out for several weeks.

To these casualties is added that of the central joe gomezof which Klopp hopes that he can return to training at the beginning of next week.

PABLO ROMERO AND EFE

