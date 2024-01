Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 17:29



| Updated 5:55 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Real Madrid continues to take steps to ensure the continuity of its backbone for the next five years. Therefore, after sealing in recent months the renewals of Vinicius Júnior (2027), Rodrygo Goes (2028), Eduardo Camavinga (2029) and Federico Valverde (2029), the team…