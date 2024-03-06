Brazilian Vinicius Junior scored Real's goal (65), and Hungarian Willy Orban scored for the visitors (68).

Real Madrid, which holds the record for the number of victories in the main continental competition (14), won the first leg 1-0 in a match that witnessed an arbitration controversy because a goal was not awarded to the hosts due to offside.

“Merengue”, which finished the group stage with a full score (18 points from 6 wins), failed to set a record for the number of consecutive victories in the Champions League during one edition, contenting itself with seven victories, a number it had previously recorded during the 2014-2015 season with its current Italian coach. Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti entered the match with one change in the defense line compared to the previous confrontation. He brought on the German Antonio Rudiger instead of the Frenchman Aurélien Chaumini, who returned to the midfield in place of Brahim Dias, while the English top scorer Jude Bellingham started in place of the Brazilian Rodrigo in the attack after he missed the first leg due to injury.

On the other hand, Leipzig missed its French right-back, Mohamed Simakan, who was suspended due to an accumulation of warnings, and its German centre-back, Lukas Klostermann, due to injury.

The two teams did not offer much offensively in the first forty minutes, and the Belgian Luis Opinda waited until the 41st minute to shoot at the goal of the Ukrainian Andrey Lunin, who brilliantly cleared the ball to a corner. It was played and reached the Belgian again, so he tried again with a stronger shot that passed to the side of the left post.

The visitors began the second half with rapid pressure, and goalkeeper Lunin almost cost his team a goal when he made the mistake of leaving his goal to confront Obinda, who passed him, but was unable to shoot, before the Ukrainian returned and caught the ball (47).

German Toni Kroos launched a counterattack with a pass to Bellingham and from there to Vinicius, and the latter shot to the right of veteran Hungarian goalkeeper Peter Gulacci (65).

This is Vinicius' 18th goal in the prestigious competition, making him equal with his compatriot Rodrigo in fourth place as Real's top scorer, according to the Opta statistics agency.

Rudiger saved his team from the equalizer by blocking a shot from David Rom (67), before Orbán gifted the equalizer to his team with a header following a cross from Rom himself (68).

Slovenian Benjamin Shishko tried to score the second with a shot from outside the penalty area that was caught by Lunin (74), then a second time through Spaniard Dani Olmo next to the right post (76).

Substitute Rodrigo missed the winning goal after a counterattack, but his shot came easily into the goalkeeper's hands (89).

Dutchman Xavi Simons almost forced two additional periods with a deceptive shot that bounced off the crossbar (90+2).