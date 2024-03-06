At an event, vice-president states that Brazil has already reached R$97.3 billion in investments in the automotive sector

The vice-president and minister of Industry, Commerce and Services Development, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), asked for the support of Congress this Wednesday (6.mar.2024) during an event to deliver the institutional agenda of the CNC (National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism), in Brasília.

“I see several senators and parliamentarians [no evento], also ask for support from Congress. We have projects that help the economy”said the minister.

He cited projects such as “accelerated depreciation”of resources allocated by companies to purchase machinery and equipment, and the MP (Provisional Measure) 1,205/2023 which establishes the Mover (Green Mobility) program, signed by the government at the end of 2023 and which allocates tax incentives to the automotive sector.

According to Alckmin, with recent announcements, such as that of Toyota and Stellantis, the amount of investment in the automotive sector in Brazil reaches R$97.3 billion. “Today [6.mar] we closed R$97.3 billion in investment in the automotive industry alone […] And in addition to the guarantee framework, it makes car credit cheaper”stated the vice president.

The Minister of Microenterprise and Small Businesses, Márcio França, also present at the event, stated that he wants to launch the debt renegotiation program for companies in March, which he calls “Unrolling the legal entity”.

INSTITUTIONAL AGENDA

The 94-page document includes propositions relating to macroeconomic guidelines and recommendations for trade in goods, services and tourism, in addition to public policy proposals for the Executive Branches.

One of the agendas defended as a priority by the confederation is Tax Reform. “We continue working for a fair Tax Reform that does not overload services”, said the president of the CNC, José Roberto Tadros, in a speech. Here's the complete agenda (PDF – 1 MB).

On Monday, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said that projects complementary to the reform will be sent to Congress in March. He stated that it depends on “works” of States and municipalities to define IBS (Goods and Services Tax) themes.

At the event, in addition to delivering the agenda, the Municipal Agenda was launched, an instrument for positioning the tertiary sector in relation to candidates for mayor and councilor in this year's elections.

Also present at the event were: the Minister of Regional Development, Waldez Góes; the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (New); the vice-governor of DF (Federal District), Celina Leão (PP); the senator teacher Dorinha Seabra (União-TO); and the deputy Soraya Santos (PL-RJ).