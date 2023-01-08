Real Madrid dropped the three points yesterday at Villarreal in a very gray match for Ancelotti’s men, but they also reached an unprecedented milestone in the entire history of the white team. Yesterday for the first time in the 121 years of Real Madrid, the whites took the field with a starting eleven without Spaniards. The white team has been using foreigners for many years to put together the best possible team, but until now they had never done without nationals.
Since the rules changed, there is practically no limit and the teams can play without Spaniards, so it is not something to be criticized, but it is true that if the best clubs in LaLiga stop giving opportunities to the nationals, it will be difficult for the level of these players will grow and we will once again see a dominant Spanish team.
As if that were not enough, yesterday it was useless for Real Madrid to leave out Spaniards, since they found themselves surpassed by a Villarreal that did have enough national players in the starting eleven. Albiol was key in defense, Parejo organizing the game and Pino and Gerard Moreno were the authors of the goals. The yellow submarine reached the semifinals of the Champions League last season practically with a lineup full of Spanish footballers, so the debate is served.
It is hard to believe that there are no national players with sufficient ability to play for Real Madrid, so the board should consider its sports policy, since Spanish footballers will feel the colors more, especially youth players. Even so, the white team has every right to line up the team they see fit, perhaps what happened yesterday was just a stumbling block, so the debate should not be led towards harsh criticism.
#Real #Madrid #plays #time #years #starting #eleven #Spaniards
Leave a Reply