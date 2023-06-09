Real Madrid accelerates its ‘renewal operation’. The Chamartín club has made official this Friday the signing of Fran García, a left-back who arrives from Rayo Vallecano and who will wear white for the next four seasons. The man from La Mancha thus becomes the second addition for the coming season by the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti, after Borussia Dortmund confirmed on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with the fourteen-time European champion for the transfer of Jude Bellingham.

The return of Fran García, a footballer who joined the Real Madrid youth academy in 2013 and who left the Chamartín club seven years later to end up becoming one of the core pieces of Andoni Iraola’s Rayo Vallecano, had been set since January, when Bayer Leverkusen’s interest in taking over his services triggered the alert from the entity chaired by Florentino Pérez.

The whites, who transferred him to Rayo in their day but kept 50% of their rights, then informed the club from the Strip of their intention to pay half of the defender’s termination clause, set at 10 million euros, and A gentlemen’s agreement was established that has led to the return of a player with great offensive projection who will serve Real Madrid to reinforce a demarcation that was left lame last season as a result of Ferland Mendy’s physical problems.

“He is a left-back with a lot of energy and very fast with the ball. He attacks very well and is a good profile for us. Next year he will be with us”, Ancelotti reviewed after Real Madrid’s victory over Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabéu at the end of last May, thus confirming the return of a footballer who has been international with the lower categories of the Spanish team and who made his debut with the Real Madrid first team in December 2018, when Santiago Solari gave him the alternative in a Copa del Rey match against Melilla.

Fran García has played 122 games with Rayo Vallecano, in which he has scored five goals and provided eight assists. During the last season, he was a fixture in Andoni Iraola’s schemes, who used him in all league games and made him the outfield player who added the most minutes in the championship. The man from La Mancha responded to the confidence of the Basque coach in spades, signing decisive performances so that Rayo became one of the revelations of the course. He finished the course with two goals, against Atlético and Barça, and three assists. Real Madrid will present the player from La Mancha next Monday in an act that will begin at 12:00 noon at the Ciudad Deportiva de Valdebebas.