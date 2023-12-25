The year 2023 presented two very different aspects for Real Madrid. On the one hand, the whites experienced the bitterness of being left without the League and the Champions League, the two titles that separate glory from failure in Chamartín. On the other hand, they completed a sweet transition between two generations: the one that is making its final blows with Modric, Kroos, Carvajal and Nacho emerging as the last survivors of the team that won five 'orejonas' in nine seasons, and the one that is already monopolizing all the spotlights led by Bellingham, Vinicius and Rodrygo, the young but highly prepared players who have become in their own right the new Holy Trinity of Real Madrid fans.

Completing the transfer of powers was one of the mandates that Florentino Pérez imposed on Carlo Ancelotti when he decided to recover the transalpine player to heal the wound left by the departure of Zinedine Zidane in the summer of 2021. The one from Reggiolo, following the line of the Marseilles, He remained faithful to the classics in the first two campaigns of his second stage at the helm of Real Madrid, although he gave more and more prominence to the promising group that the entity had been gathering to compete with the state clubs.

The role of Rodrygo, Valverde, Vinicius and Camavinga was key in the double of the 2021-2022 season, and without their energy and talent the epic journey that culminated in the Fourteenth, completed in Paris with a goal from the Fluminense winger on a pass, could not be explained of the Uruguayan midfielder. But it is the campaign in force that has allowed Florentino Pérez to definitively see his wish of covering the 'next generation' with stripes fulfilled.

The turning point was Benzema's departure to Saudi football and Jude Bellingham's arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu. The '9', Real Madrid's second all-time top scorer and the Chamartín club's most successful footballer along with Marcelo, said goodbye on June 6 in an emotional ceremony in which Florentino Pérez, the man who went to his house in 2009 of Lyon to convince him that he should join the white family, praised him as “one of the most incredible footballers” who have paraded through the Santiago Bernabéu. Nine days after that farewell, he welcomed his new star, whom he anointed as his greatest reference and assigned him the '5' of Zinedine Zidane, the artist whom Bellingham idolized in his childhood. “I am an all-rounder, I have a range of qualities that I hope to show,” said the Briton on that “exciting” day for Real Madrid fans, in the words of Florentino.

A dead king, a king



A dead king, a king. Bellingham has won the hearts of its new fans in record time. His impact has been much greater than expected even by those who forged his signing in exchange for 103 million fixed euros plus another 30 in variables for Borussia Dortmund. His class, display, punch and a command of the stage unbecoming of a 20-year-old newcomer have made him the leader of a dressing room in which the leading voice is already led by Vinicius, Rodrygo, Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Valverde and Militao . That the poker of captains made up of Nacho, Modric, Carvajal and Kroos has assumed the new status without problems is further proof of the excellent atmosphere that prevails in the booth and offers another reason to applaud Carletto's superb management, as well as a powerful argument for Florentino to keep the man with the eyebrow in charge of the ship beyond June 30, 2024.

Ancelotti has followed to the letter the instructions of his boss, who has spent recent years shaping the Real Madrid of the future with the pharaonic remodeling of the Santiago Bernabéu and the assembly of a squad whose base can last, with the logical tweaks, for one of each. Courtois is 31 years old and has a contract until 2026, but the rest of the white backbone has enough youth and sheikh-proof armor designed to guarantee the entity peace of mind for a long time.

Vinicius (renewed until 2027), Rodrygo (2028), Tchouaméni (2028), Camavinga (2029), Valverde (2029), Bellingham (2029) and Arda Güler (2029) are the legatees of the golden age created by Cristiano Ronaldo, Bale , Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Modric or Kroos. These last two remain in force while the succession process is being finalized, acting not as 'paterfamilias', but as advisors to the youngsters who have taken the club under their wing with amazing aplomb and impudence, to the pride of Florentino, the architect of the process. that has changed the face of Real Madrid while preserving its winning essence.