Beating Barcelona away from home, and being stopped by Rayo at the Bernabeu on a gray evening spoiled by many aiming errors. This happened to Real Madrid, stuck at 0-0 in one of the capital’s derbies. The team from the Vallecas neighborhood extends their unbeaten streak to 9 games, but had lost their last 12 matches at the Bernabeu. Madrid had scored in all 14 outings of the season before the blank night. And so they thank the Catalans: Girona ends the day leading by +2, Barcelona cuts the gap from 4 to 2 from Madrid. Atletico are -4 behind their city rivals with a game to recover.

aiming errors

—

After the success in the Clásico and a week of calm for the derby with Rayo, Ancelotti dusts off Modric, Joselu, Fran Garcia and Camavinga, leaving out Kroos, Rodrygo, Mendy and the injured Tchouameni. One-sided match which ended 0-0 in the first half due to poor aim from the Blancos forwards, errors from Bellingham, Joselu, Fran Garcia and Alaba. And for two great saves by the Macedonian Dimitrievski, Italy’s next opponent on the road to the European Championships, the first immediately on Valverde thrown only in front of him by Bellingham and the second on Joselu served in the middle of the area by Vinicius who on the wing took it sees a 25 year old Romanian making his debut in La Liga after years of minor football here in Spain, Andrei Ratiu. The second half ran on the same track, with aiming errors by Joselu, Alaba and Rodrygo as soon as he came on for Modric, with a goal disallowed by Vinicius for Joselu’s offside. There was no offensive news from Rayo, who however defended with order. Ancelotti also introduced Kroos, switching to 4-3-3, Francisco responded with Bebé and Falcao in attack. Rayo finished without a single shot at Kepa’s goal, but took a precious and unexpected point. For Ancelotti it was an evening that went sideways.