Chuba Akpom is finally released at Ajax. The purchase of 12.3 million euros did not score in 166 minutes under Maurice Steijn, but in 28 minutes under new coach John van ‘t Schip he scored three times. On Thursday evening he scored the liberating 2-0 against FC Volendam and on Sunday evening he helped Ajax with two goals as a substitute to a 4-1 win over Heerenveen.

#Chuba #Akpom #praises #John #van #Schip #leader #Steven #Berghuis #doesnt #shout #takes #lead #field