First match of the year 2022 for him Real Madrid. Whites visited a Getafe that since Quique arrived on his bench has risen and they lost their second league game, which can tighten the league if Sevilla wins tomorrow
The start of the team match Ancelotti was horrible. Getafe came out much more plugged, and in a blunder of Militao when trying to cover a ball to which he arrived more than enough, Unal stole his wallet and beat a Courtois that it was sold. A similar play with Alaba took place just 3 minutes later, but this once the Belgian was able to save his own.
Real Madrid, hand in hand especially of Modric, he awakened. The Croatian was about to draw on a couple of occasions: in one he flew Soria and in another he ran into the crossbar. Benzema was the best partner of the Croatian, but Getafe he began to hold them and from then on the white dominance ceased, so that the azulones they came to rest with an advantage. In fact, Militaor saved a point-blank shot from Aleñá that was already sung as the second.
At half-time Ancelotti put Hazard for a missing person Asensio, already Marcelo by Mendy. They improved the performance of both somewhat, but the truth is that they did not change much. Getafe little by little he closed in and overturned his defense on that left band. I tried to hunt some against with speed by Unal and Sandro.
In one of those cons, Mata was about to sentence the match. Casemiro ran into with a great Soria in shot from the front. In the final minutes, the fatigue especially of the team of Ancelotti made them not even put in trouble to the Madrid goal. Getafe took a victory as deserved as worked and gives a bell of this day 19.
