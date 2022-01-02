⚽️ ?? FINAL-GETAFE 1-0 REAL MADRID: First match of 2022 for him @Real Madrid with defeat before him @GetafeCF in a serious error of Eder Militao.

Goals:

1-0 Enes Ünal 9 ‘ pic.twitter.com/CpSom1qwPh

– Sports Blackboard (@PDCanalDoce) January 2, 2022