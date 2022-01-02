Al Ain (Union)

The Ukrainian, Al-Ain coach, Sergey Rebrov, confirmed that the preparations for the Al-Wasl meeting next Tuesday, in the second leg of the League Cup quarter-final, proceeded as usual, and said: We focused on the players’ recovery programs, taking into account the number of matches played by the “leader” and the schedule Crowded matches, which is difficult for players.

He said: We are looking forward to a positive result, which guarantees our qualification to the semi-finals of the Professional Cup, and we are ready for the match, despite the injury of some players, and at the same time the return of some players after their recovery, which is normal in football. They will be in the starting lineup, but in the next match they will be most ready.

Rebrov addressed the Al Ain fans, and said: I am very happy with the presence of the fans behind the team in all stadiums, and whatever the number, their presence gives the players support and motivation to make more effort, so I always invite them to come to the stands, in order to enhance the team’s strength, because we have to win as a result. The match, in which we focus on the offensive aspect, and provide a distinct return, taking into account the level of Al Wasl’s escalating performance, specifically in the team’s last match, in which it managed to achieve a great victory over Al-Uruba with five goals, and I expect it to play strongly in the next match as well.

He added: We do not care on which stadium we play the match, just as it happened in the previous match, and with the support of the fans, the players sought to reap the positive result and draw a smile on their faces, and the statistics indicate that Al-Ain plays strongly outside or inside its land, and we focus only on our team, while showing respect for the team. competitor, and to understand and analyze its performance.

Al-Ain player Saeed Ahmed confirmed his team’s readiness for the upcoming confrontation against Al-Wasl, and pointed out that the preparations of the “leader” were good. Al-Ain has clear goals in dealing with every match and we will enter any confrontation in order to win.

He added, “The tie with Al-Wasl in going requires us to focus on all lines and redouble efforts, and I believe that such confrontations can witness all possibilities, and we fight for victory and the happiness of the Ainouis fans.